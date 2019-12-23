© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHARE THE GOSPEL !! .....( now....TIME IS SHORT....a free web page here! )
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • December 23, 2019
Accept Jesus. Accept Christ. Become a Christian. Have all sins forgiven. Live forever alongside many millions of the kindest, most pure--hearted, most intelligent, most honest, most loyal, most loving, most giving and supportive souls....MORE ALIVE THAN WE CAN POSSIBLY ENVISION, (while here on this sin-filled planet, conditions continue to get more wicked with each passing day). I show my two identical, super user-friendly, very concise, single-page....English and Spanish language web PAGES (not long and complicated web SITES) that make participating in "the Great Harvest of souls" as easy as just showing a friend, family member or co-worker your smart phone. I read the contents of my English version just to allow viewers to hear for themselves that it is both grammatically and Biblically correct and that it gets right to the point !! --- My name appears no place on either FREE evangelism page....as I wrote them and pay the bandwidth as a small service in my Protestant Christian evangelical ministry for the Father. FREE tools !!
www.jesus-won-your-race.org
www.jesus-gano-tu-carrera.org
www.jesus-won-your-race.org
www.jesus-gano-tu-carrera.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.