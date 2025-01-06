Unboxing our new Brother printer, bought in El salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the many things that we left behind in Canada was a printer. So we did some research and decided to get this Brother DCP-T520W with refillable ink tanks. It took them long enough to make this a feature, didn't it? Well here I am unboxing it, filling the ink and printing a test page, oh and the catch is, the menu is all in Spanish until I can change it, soooo much fun!
00:00 Introduction
01:09 Unboxing
02:48 The Paper Tray
04:02 Filling the Ink Tanks
10:17 Turning it on & setting it up
13:07 Printing a test page
15:16 Setting it to English
15:55 Setting up Wifi