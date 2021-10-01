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1.10.2021 - MAGA musings/update
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82 views • January 10, 2021
Hello all - trying to convey ongoing, my general sense of what is going on and help you "think" through what you are hearing.
Twitter is done and moved to Parler
Youtube shortly behind but until then posting here and moving across to bitchute, brighteon, clouthub
Twitter is done and moved to Parler
Youtube shortly behind but until then posting here and moving across to bitchute, brighteon, clouthub
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