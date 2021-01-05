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PLannedilLusion - Episode 4 | Socially Distancing -The Church
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21 views • January 05, 2021
PLannedilLusion - Episode 4 | Socially Distancing The Church
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
[email protected]
twitter: @lannedil
For donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
PLannedilLusion - Episode 4 | Socially Distancing The Church
In this episode we examine why the church has been polarized in it's response to the current situation and
determine if there is a case for non-compliance by the church and what if any are the spiritual implications
for abiding by government over-reach into church affairs. Inevitable, we also explore the high emotive issue
of the forthcoming 'vaccine'.
Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been the
inspiration behind this episode and series.
Music By the amazing Scott Buckley
https://www.youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb
'Ephemera' - 'Ascension' - 'Horizons'
Special Thanks To
Dia Beltran my friend
https://www.youtube.com/c/eldiaopina/videos
Seven StarSeed
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGNN62IJtGSBb7B6MLZGyBQ/videos
Richie From Boston
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURoO0x4AWy3ZV7n-GCjfFg/videos
David Stewart
Pastor John Macarthur
https://www.youtube.com/c/gracetoyou/videos
Anthony Patch
https://www.youtube.com/c/Anthonypatchauthor/videos
Dr Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/videos
NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
My Entire Family
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
[email protected]
twitter: @lannedil
For donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
PLannedilLusion - Episode 4 | Socially Distancing The Church
In this episode we examine why the church has been polarized in it's response to the current situation and
determine if there is a case for non-compliance by the church and what if any are the spiritual implications
for abiding by government over-reach into church affairs. Inevitable, we also explore the high emotive issue
of the forthcoming 'vaccine'.
Many thanks to everyone who has made this series possible and have provided much information that has been the
inspiration behind this episode and series.
Music By the amazing Scott Buckley
https://www.youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb
'Ephemera' - 'Ascension' - 'Horizons'
Special Thanks To
Dia Beltran my friend
https://www.youtube.com/c/eldiaopina/videos
Seven StarSeed
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGNN62IJtGSBb7B6MLZGyBQ/videos
Richie From Boston
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURoO0x4AWy3ZV7n-GCjfFg/videos
David Stewart
Pastor John Macarthur
https://www.youtube.com/c/gracetoyou/videos
Anthony Patch
https://www.youtube.com/c/Anthonypatchauthor/videos
Dr Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/videos
NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
My Entire Family
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