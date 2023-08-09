Create New Account
WEF Unveils 'Neurostrike Weapons' That Can 'Control Brains' of World Leaders
Alex Hammer
The World Economic Forum, led by Klaus Schwab, has revealed the addition of a new element to its arsenal of psychological warfare weapons. As per Schwab’s announcement to the mainstream media, the WEF has obtained advanced technology capable of modulating brain activity using microwave or other directed energy methods.


Reportedly, this technology emerged from a collaborative effort with China’s Communist Party government and is intended to exert an “influence” on government leaders.


According to Schwab, the global elite’s mind control weapons will only be used to improve the state of the world. But as our political leaders continue to exhibit tell-tale signs of being braindead, can we take the Davos frontman at his word?


The People's Voice

propagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires

