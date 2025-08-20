A Bloodless Gospel=NO Salvation: With Robert Breaker-UPTIME-AUG 20 2025

Join us for a continued discussion on the hope and freedom we have in Jesus.

We welcome back missionary evangelist, Robert Breaker to UpTime!

We will also have a roundtable discussion on the Bible, world events that may pertain to bible prophecy and the glorious appearing of our Lord and Savior, Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah.





Robert Breaker's YT Channel: / @robertbreaker3





And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.

-1 Thessalonians 1:10





UpTime Community is a webcast that covers teachings and unique perspectives on end time events.

Sign-up for updates and extra content that won't be posted on YouTube!

NEWSLETTER: https://forms.gle/vQTPMs3kCt5X5Za88





Unsure about what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ?

Go HERE: https://www.gotquestions.org/eternal-...









Subscribe to us on Rumble: http://rumble.com/uptimechurch





Follow us on social media!

Facebook: / uptime.church

Instagram: / uptimechurch

Twitter: / uptimechurch

YouTube: / uptimechurch





Download past audio recordings on your mobile device:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6KyCYj4...





TuneIn Radio: http://tun.in/pjZgZ





Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/uptim...





Panelist YT Channels:

Robert Breaker: / @robertbreaker3

Bob Barber: / @endtimedreamvision2897

Michael Poehls: / @centurionsoffaithmichaelpoehls

Shane L. / @blackswanrevelations

Derrick Drew: / @biblestudywithderrick

Jason K. / @truthseekerjohn146jasonk

Greg M: / john316productionsllc