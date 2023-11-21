Create New Account
Russia Conducted a Brilliant OP: The U.S. Refused To Give F-16s To Kiyv Due To The Stolen Su-27
Published 15 hours ago

At the moment, the incident with the Ukrainian pilot who fled to Russia with the Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force is being vigorously discussed in the Russian media. However, despite the seriousness and significance of this incident, Western media are diligently trying to avoid covering this topic. Let me remind you that a few days ago it became known that a Ukrainian pilot, during a combat sortie, decided to escape to Russia together with a Su-27 fighter jet............

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

pilotukrainian air forcesu-27defect to russia

