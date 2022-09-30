The USA pushes the World into a Nuclear Corner, Sept. 29th, 2022

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If you like to know more, feel free to email Steven at [email protected], and automatically you´ll receive for free Dr Kelley´s book Lasers, Cavers and Magic, 2011. If you want to buy the new revision, Cities under the Plain, that is available on Amazon or Kindle edition for 7 USD. Never a normal man, finds himself spiraling into the surreal world of early exposure to CIA/NSA agents, aliens, UFOs, and secret underground bunkers included. From inventing laser weapon systems, Dr Kelley avoids Templars and Bilderbergers, rather chooses to heal the world with human energy. Thus A true story of the one man's journey from guns and lasers, To metaphysics and spirituality