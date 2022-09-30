Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The USA pushes the World into a Nuclear Corner, Sept. 29th, 2022
30 views
channel image
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
Published 2 months ago |

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

If you like to know more, feel free to email Steven at [email protected], and automatically you´ll receive for free Dr Kelley´s book Lasers, Cavers and Magic, 2011.      If you want to buy the new revision, Cities under the Plain, that is available on Amazon or Kindle edition for 7 USD. Never a normal man, finds himself spiraling into the surreal world of early exposure to CIA/NSA agents, aliens, UFOs, and secret underground bunkers included. From inventing laser weapon systems, Dr Kelley avoids Templars and Bilderbergers, rather chooses to heal the world with human energy. Thus A true story of the one man's journey from guns and lasers, To metaphysics and spirituality 

Keywords
kelleydoccupythegettytruthcatradiostevent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket