Here's How All The Retail SILVER Disappears | Andy Schectman

The retail precious metal industry right now has low premiums and high inventory. However, this could change on a dime. Amid dedollarization, the US debt crisis, and geopolitical turmoil, retail demand could increase with little notice. Only $1 billion could wipe out the entire inventory of all precious metal dealers, says Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin Precious Metals.
--------------------
You are invited to read or download The Great Taking, a book written about the scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt.
To Read The Great Taking, click on this link:
To download The Great Taking (pdf):
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1ee786fb-3c78-4903-9701-d614892d09d6/taking-june21-web.pdf
--------------------
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
1:33 Precious metal IRA
14:48 Precious metal inventory
27:25 Dollar update
35:00 Weekly specials
--------------------
WEEKLY SPECIALS:
1 oz Silver Philharmonics @ $3.40 over spot
$20 Gold Liberties XF @ $165.00 over melt
1 oz Platinum Philharmonics @ $105.00 over melt
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.