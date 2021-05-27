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Pharmacist does not care what is in the Vaccine - Live Call - 3 minutes
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882 views • May 27, 2021
Woman calls local Pharmacist in Georgia and asks a question about one of the ingredients. He admits that he does not know what is in the Shot. That the manufacture is withholding that information. He also says .... It is only 3 minutes. Do you believe what he tells this mother?
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