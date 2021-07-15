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Anti-Vaxxers In Texas Would Rather Have Liberty Than Safety?
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310 views • July 15, 2021
Why should you not have the choice to vaccinate or not, it's a personal decision what we allow into our bodies. Anyone vaxxed is supposedly protected, so anti-vaxxers are not a threat to those vaccinated if indeed the vaccine works? This video is about measles, but what about Covid or any other medical condition! With the current Covid situation, they say they want you vaxxed to save your life, but many are dying of the vaccine!
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