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New KORN, RINGS OF SATURN, OZZY! Korn, “Can You Hear Me”; Rings of Saturn, “The Husk”, Post Malone featuring OZZY, "Take What You Want"
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18 views • September 07, 2019
Tons of epic new music has been dropping!
Korn- Can You Hear Me
From their upcoming album, “The Nothing”
Pre-order at kornofficial.con
Rings Of Saturn- The Husk
From their upcoming album, “Gidim”
Pre-order at nuclearblast.com
Post Malone featuring Ozzy- Take What You Want
From “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Purchase at shop.postmalone.com
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Korn- Can You Hear Me
From their upcoming album, “The Nothing”
Pre-order at kornofficial.con
Rings Of Saturn- The Husk
From their upcoming album, “Gidim”
Pre-order at nuclearblast.com
Post Malone featuring Ozzy- Take What You Want
From “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Purchase at shop.postmalone.com
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
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