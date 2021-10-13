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Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have an update on Pastor Artur
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12 views • October 13, 2021
Tonight On The Kevin J. Johnston show we have an update on Pastor Artur. We have Pat King who shares with us what's happening at the Legislature in Edmonton and Clan Mother is requesting a particular document from Justin Trudeau himself. Pat is standing in Unity with the First Nations. Dermot talks about street hockey in Toronto along with Brandon Austin and Jody Andrewwood.
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WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON:
subscribestar.com/kevinjjohnston
gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
kevinjjohnston.locals.com
linkedin.com/in/kevinjjohnston
mewe.com/I/kevinjjohnston
idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
tumblr.com/blog/kevinjjohnston
brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
minds.com/KevinJJohnston/
freetalk.app/Kevinjjohnston
parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Kevinjjohnston
librti.com/kevinjjohnston
https://slyde.network/i/58409-3C1CA88E
https://friendevu.com/KevinJJohnston
gettr.com/user/kevinjjohnston
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #Calgarymayorelect #revivecalgary #voteforme #vote
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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