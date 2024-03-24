(Воспоминание) Memory

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NiJwfRZ_hpw





Memory.

(Poetry Seritio).





The smell of soil, currants

in the fat of the branches of rancid leaves.

The train is imprinted, wrapped, wrapped,

You didn’t tell me to forget him.

Half asleep I can see the flights

Wooden Bashkir shacks

And the Sazonovsky ravine house,

A ear fascinated by the church.

To me, as before, in that terrible cliff

You can hear the gentle bell

- Wait -

I'm losing my balance

My childhood peace is drowning.





Воспоминание.

(Поэзия Seritio).





Запах почвы, смородины

в жире веток прогорклой листвы.

Шлейф впечатан, укутан, замотан,

Ты забыть мне его не вели.

В полудрёме мне видеть пролёты

Деревянных башкирских лачуг

И Сазоновский домик овражный,

Завороженный церковью слух.

Мне, как раньше, в том страшном обрыве

Слышно колокол нежный

— Постой —

Я теряю своё равновесье,

Утопает мой детский покой.





ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"

Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.

Isabel

https://vk.com/seritio_art

INSTA: @_seritio_

https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/

https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/

https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio

All contacts https://hipolink.me/_seritio_





Author's video content.

In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/

https://dzen.ru/shipshard



