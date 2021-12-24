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Meet 'Lucifer' (soon to be mandatory) Digital ID Wallet Beast Overlord [23.12.2021]
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94 views • December 24, 2021
Note: Some of my links from early 2020 about #ID2020 :
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
Meet Lucy and her Digital ID Wallet issued to her by the government and Bill Gates
Introducing the (soon to be mandatory) Digital ID Wallet Beast Overlord. Meet Lucy!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=digital+id+wallet+Lucy&;t=h_&ia=web
I pray you all are well and at peace in Christ Jesus.
Funny how they chose 'Lucy' as an example for this soon to be world wide digital ID requirement!
Stand strong in your faith! Hold fast what you have in Jesus Christ, let no man take your crown!
His grace and peace be with you all!
13,701 viewsDec 23, 2021
Many Fish
54.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xeOH2NREG-c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
--
Meet Lucy....Fer.
Atheism Is Madness
1.85K subscribers
383 viewsDec 23, 2021
https://youtu.be/Mu1b4EaqX6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
Meet Lucy and her Digital ID Wallet issued to her by the government and Bill Gates
Introducing the (soon to be mandatory) Digital ID Wallet Beast Overlord. Meet Lucy!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=digital+id+wallet+Lucy&;t=h_&ia=web
I pray you all are well and at peace in Christ Jesus.
Funny how they chose 'Lucy' as an example for this soon to be world wide digital ID requirement!
Stand strong in your faith! Hold fast what you have in Jesus Christ, let no man take your crown!
His grace and peace be with you all!
13,701 viewsDec 23, 2021
Many Fish
54.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xeOH2NREG-c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
--
Meet Lucy....Fer.
Atheism Is Madness
1.85K subscribers
383 viewsDec 23, 2021
https://youtu.be/Mu1b4EaqX6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCpnaMKfRxp1T4ri6p1X11w
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