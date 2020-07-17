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Prophetic warning the destruction of America episode one of two
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18 views • July 17, 2020
Dumitru Duduman forty year old prophecy of the destruction of America started by the communist. Former Romanian pastor miraculously survives the electric chair twice and is given a message to take to the USA by the Angel Gabriel!
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