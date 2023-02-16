Create New Account
Cannabis' Financial Affairs
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday

4Front Ventures is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington.


To date, 4Front has brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets.


Andrew Thut is the CFO and early investor in 4Front, joining the company full time in 2014. He brings to the team a wealth of financial-management experience and business acumen having previously worked at BlackRock.


Since joining 4Front, he has immersed himself in every facet of the cannabis industry, from the relevant financial drivers of the industry to hands-on experience with dispensaries and cultivation facilities.


Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:00 - MSO Differentiation

00:00 - M&A

00:00 - Competitors

00:00 - IRS & Taxes

00:00 - Pot Stocks

00:00 - Automated CannabisTech

00:00 - The Future of Cannabis

00:00 - Outtro


Guest:

Andrew Thut, Chief Financial Officer at 4Front Ventures https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-thut-6202a52/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,114 of The #TalkingHedge...

Your Cannabis Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


