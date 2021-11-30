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NZ ARDERN IS A CROOK! AND SO ARE ALL THE VAXX PUSHERS & FOLLOW THE MONEY , THE JAB = U R A VIRUS FACTORY! AND ITS AED AUTO IMMUNE RESPONSE NOT A VARIANT FOR CAUSATION.
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22 views • November 30, 2021
FULL VERSION - WAKE UP! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/IEd8w7MK5Tz5/
Patterns of Deployment of TOXIC COVID “VACCINE” BATCHES - https://www.brighteon.com/ae26e2f3-219c-407d-9c66-86bec77bb986
DO NOT COMPLY! - STEW PETERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2CjgG42qhXV/
SUDDEN VACCINE DEATH SYNDROME EXPLAINED. - https://www.brighteon.com/d7abf501-a13d-4949-95a2-a808ba9efe26
Patterns of Deployment of TOXIC COVID “VACCINE” BATCHES - https://www.brighteon.com/ae26e2f3-219c-407d-9c66-86bec77bb986
DO NOT COMPLY! - STEW PETERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2CjgG42qhXV/
SUDDEN VACCINE DEATH SYNDROME EXPLAINED. - https://www.brighteon.com/d7abf501-a13d-4949-95a2-a808ba9efe26
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