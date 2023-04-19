Create New Account
Iodine Deficiency Causes Poor Digestion & Low Stomach Acid
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 18 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Iodine Deficiency Causes Poor Digestion & Low Stomach Acid


Something a lot of people are unaware of is that being deficient in Iodine which is an essential mineral for the body will induce poor digestion, assimilation, elimination, and low stomach acid production.


In this video, I talk extensively about all of the above, why being deficient in Iodine impairs all of the digestive functions, why you need to supplement with Iodine, why I recommend mega doses of Iodine, and much more.


