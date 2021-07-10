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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1662 - Josh Piazza - Report on security video photos
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11 views • July 10, 2021
Josh and his friends were walking to the basketball courts at Falcon Middle School in Aurora,CO, when Atuno, who had been circling the cul-de-sac, drove onto the sidewalk and ran over Josh and his friend, before driving away. Josh sustained a hairline skull fracture and bleeding in the brain.
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