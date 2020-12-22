Bill Binney on Cyberattacks

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Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton on the real national security threats in the US that are being obscured by the cyberattacks and the role of NSA.
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/countries-intelligence-agencies-monitoring-election-willing-share-president-gen-flynn-drops-bomb-lou-dobbs-video/
Video of Gen. Flynn interview on Lou Dobbs
https://youtu.be/6zw8IYbkZ38
Definition of Dominion - Macmillan Dictionary
https://www.macmillandictionary.com/dictionary/british/dominion