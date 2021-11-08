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Gacha reacts (Creepypasta)– 2spooky story by SMG4
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0 view • November 08, 2021
Happy Halloween everyone tonight you're going to experience a spoooky reaction from creepypasta characters.
Plot: SMG4 tells a spoooky story but gets interrupted as he's going along.
Characters used:
Jeff and Jane the killer, Ben Drowned, Carmen Winstead
Follow my socials:
Bitchute-
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP764lTMRI41/
Odysee-
https://odysee.com/@ShadowPenguin679:2?r=5nCWsHesZk2inF3vyuWAbXxraowDKKcK
Flote-
https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Minds-
https://www.minds.com/shadowpenguin679/
Bittube-
https://bittube.tv/profile/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon-
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/169667
Plot: SMG4 tells a spoooky story but gets interrupted as he's going along.
Characters used:
Jeff and Jane the killer, Ben Drowned, Carmen Winstead
Follow my socials:
Bitchute-
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP764lTMRI41/
Odysee-
https://odysee.com/@ShadowPenguin679:2?r=5nCWsHesZk2inF3vyuWAbXxraowDKKcK
Flote-
https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Minds-
https://www.minds.com/shadowpenguin679/
Bittube-
https://bittube.tv/profile/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon-
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/169667
Keywords
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