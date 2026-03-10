BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOVERNMENT FUNDED MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA
Lone Star Media Coalition
Lone Star Media Coalition
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 3 days ago

Here's more PROOF that the government sponsored Mockingbird media isn't telling us the Truth about anything. They are force feeding us the domestic propaganda THEY want us to hear. The corporate media, across the board,  have all taken government money to read a "script" furnished by our government.

And its not just that high up in media. Your Local media does the same.

That's why independent media needs to have a voice and be supported!!


Lone Star Media Coalition Outfitters

Custom Logo Apparel & Accessories.


Limited-time 30% discount!!

Lone Star Media Coalition Logo Coming Soon!!

Nowhere else can you find as many top quality items with “PRESS” embroidered on the chest or sleeve.

PRESS or Our Logo, Your Choice!!PRESS or Our Logo, Your Choice!!

All items come in many different colors.

Everything sold is backed by a Hassle-Free No Returns Necessary Guarantee!!

Unconditional 10-Year Guarantee on All products and a low 4 item minimum!! Company is located in the  USA!

Help Support Our Platform!!

If you can’t donate monetarily, Purchasing items in our shop is the 2nd best way to support us!!

It’s a Win Wins solution.


Please click on the link below! https://lonestarnews.qbstores.com/home

Prices and available products may change at any time, and the most accurate information can be found by visiting the company's website for the latest updates.

Keywords
newsmediafakemockingbird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
G7 Energy Ministers Meet on Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

G7 Energy Ministers Meet on Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

Garrison Vance
Pentagon labels Anthropic a &#8220;supply-chain risk&#8221; after dispute over military use of AI

Pentagon labels Anthropic a “supply-chain risk” after dispute over military use of AI

Laura Harris
U.S. &#8220;doomsday planes&#8221; take to the skies amid rising nuclear war fears

U.S. “doomsday planes” take to the skies amid rising nuclear war fears

Laura Harris
Iran&#8217;s drone strikes on Amazon data centers signal new era of cyber-physical warfare

Iran’s drone strikes on Amazon data centers signal new era of cyber-physical warfare

Kevin Hughes
The Coming False Flag: Why I Believe the State is Preparing to Sacrifice Americans for a War on Iran

The Coming False Flag: Why I Believe the State is Preparing to Sacrifice Americans for a War on Iran

Mike Adams
Trump’s ‘Victory’ Over Iran Is a Dangerous Fantasy &#8211; Here’s Why Lasting Peace Requires a Starkly Different Path

Trump’s ‘Victory’ Over Iran Is a Dangerous Fantasy – Here’s Why Lasting Peace Requires a Starkly Different Path

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy