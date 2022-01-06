ENOUGH TO DISMANTLE THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY: DR. REINER FUELLMICH, DR. SAM WHITE AND DR. WOLFGANG WODARG

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Patterns Of Deployment Of Toxic Covid "Vaccine" Batches by Craig Paardekooper (27:46)
VAERS database provided the batches in time sequence, and has records of all the adverse reactions associated with each batch. So it was a simple task to create a graph showing how toxicity of the batches varied with time over the entire year of 2021. From the graph we can see when toxic batches were deployed, and how toxic they were. We can also see WHO deployed them, and how the pharma companies acted in relay, so as to not intrude on each other's time slot. Finally, we can discern the purpose and reason for these toxic deployments - dosage testing etc.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/keoCmPh3vuiG
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If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles [now over 3,000] about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
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