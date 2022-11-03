Digital Cash For The Caribbean (One World Monetary System) Part Of The Beast System

We are already accustomed to vaccines and using things like paypal. Everyone is caused to accept the mark of the beast as they will not see how they are being seduced into it especially when they it is a cashless society. Separation from God and corruption of God's temple begins internally with no obvious indication except people wanting to maintain their status financially in this world. God will not tell a person when they blaspheme his Spirit (unpardonable sin). Only the Spirit of God will lead us in warring against the devil to save our soul. The letter or the scriptures will not. Taking away your freedoms and rights for the love of money (wanting to buy and sell).