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WHY TRUMP PUSHES THE VACCINE - THE VACCINATED ARE TRANSMITTING (SHEDDING) TO NON VACCINATED
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841 views • April 28, 2021
Juan O Savin explains why Trump has no choice but to push the vaccine in order to get on board with the majority. Trump says it should be your choice to get it or not. I'm sorry I am not buying it. It is taking to long. We are gong to die anyway.
Serious problems are affecting the non vaccinated being around those who are vaccinated.
I got this off of Wil Paranormal. I don't agree with what he is saying but here is the video.
Serious problems are affecting the non vaccinated being around those who are vaccinated.
I got this off of Wil Paranormal. I don't agree with what he is saying but here is the video.
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