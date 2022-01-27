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'My life is exceptional': Woman with Down syndrome gives loving witness to truth at 2022 Walk for Life
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31 views • January 27, 2022
“How many times have you heard people say, ‘I don’t approve of abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and birth defects,” said Christi Hockel. “Those people think I am a birth defect, a baby who’s simply eliminated because I have Down syndrome. Which means I have an extra copy of chromosome number 21 in my cells. That makes me one of those exceptions they are talking about.”
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