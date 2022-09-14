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1yr ago LEAKED N Carolina Novant Health Hospital BUSTED Discussing Falsifying Their Covid Stats 4 Vax Uptake
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Novant-health-leaked-call:c
LEAKED: Novant Health BUSTED Discussing Falsifying Their Covid Stats For Vax Uptake
LEAKED N Carolina Novant Health Hospital BUSTED Discussing Falsifying Their Covid Stats 4 Vax Uptake