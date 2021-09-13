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RiseUpNH Zoom Chat 9.13.21
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31 views • September 15, 2021
Today we focus on the upcoming Monadnock Freedom Conference on 9/18, and feature a local activist helping to organize alternative educational resources for children. We also discuss upcoming protest actions around the state, including Keene (Thursday 9/16 4PM in Central Square) and Concord (Saturday Oct 2 12noon at the Capitol Building). We also show the VCAL (Voluntary Civic Action League) website, in development.
To connect for educational alternatives: [email protected]
Prenda educational offering (state paid): https://www.prenda.com
Consider using this letter page at DailyKos to change subject and message to oppose the idea: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/sign-and-send-the-petition-urge-your-senators-to-pandemic-proof-the-planet
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
To connect for educational alternatives: [email protected]
Prenda educational offering (state paid): https://www.prenda.com
Consider using this letter page at DailyKos to change subject and message to oppose the idea: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/sign-and-send-the-petition-urge-your-senators-to-pandemic-proof-the-planet
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
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