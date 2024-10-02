BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Decision 2024?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
19 views • 7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

After last night's debate which vice presidential candidate showed the more Christ-like attitude and approach to governance?

Let me know what you think comment below.

Regardless of who ends up in the oval office we pray that he or she has an intimate relationship with Jesus. That way we all win! Let's Rock!


Music video credit

Alice Cooper.

Put it on your playlist @

Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ZMmQRa

Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3ZN1wuV


Get Intouch Ministries daily devotional with the app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/47PYeJp

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4eq1CNA


Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

It's The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
