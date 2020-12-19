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Alberta Police Are Misusing Their Authority.
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71 views • December 19, 2020
Fact - The police do not have the right to do what they did in this video. This young man was not injuring or committing trespass against anyone else or their property. You have watch this to believe it. This young man should invoke common law and have these 2 officers removed from their jobs and serving time for what they did to him.
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