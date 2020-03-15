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5 Signs to Identify False Prophets
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23 views • March 15, 2020
False prophets and false teachers cause much confusion. But the false preachers are exposed with these 5 signs that identify them.
Many people are deceived by false teachers and preachers because they don't know how to identify false prophets. Many people do not even know what Jesus taught and how to compare his teachings to the false teachings of these religious charlatans.
In this video we give you 5 signs that you can use to evaluate ANY religious leader. But you should also use them to evaluate yourself.
There may be sincere religious leaders who are wrong on some of these issues. If that is the case, then such Christian leaders will recognize the truth that we have communicated in this video and they will repent and start living a life that is more consistent with Jesus' message. Sadly, there will be very few that have such sincerity.
That's why in this video of false preachers and teachers exposed, we concentrate on 5 key points that affect most, if not all of the religious conmen.
Read an article on our webpage that goes deeper into these issues: https://goo.gl/wvY0iC
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
2. Asian Drums by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Accralate by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Darkening Developments by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
4. Decay by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
5. Healing Slowly by William Cushman
6. God's in people by The Passion HiFi
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Many people are deceived by false teachers and preachers because they don't know how to identify false prophets. Many people do not even know what Jesus taught and how to compare his teachings to the false teachings of these religious charlatans.
In this video we give you 5 signs that you can use to evaluate ANY religious leader. But you should also use them to evaluate yourself.
There may be sincere religious leaders who are wrong on some of these issues. If that is the case, then such Christian leaders will recognize the truth that we have communicated in this video and they will repent and start living a life that is more consistent with Jesus' message. Sadly, there will be very few that have such sincerity.
That's why in this video of false preachers and teachers exposed, we concentrate on 5 key points that affect most, if not all of the religious conmen.
Read an article on our webpage that goes deeper into these issues: https://goo.gl/wvY0iC
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
2. Asian Drums by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Accralate by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Darkening Developments by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
4. Decay by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
5. Healing Slowly by William Cushman
6. God's in people by The Passion HiFi
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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