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Border Crisis is the Number One Problem in Country Today
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10 views • November 29, 2021
Biden Caused Border Catastrophe by Ending Trump Policies. He Stopped Border Wall and the Illegal Immigrant Invasion Began. The Open Border Causes Influx of Disease, Guns, Drugs and Terrorist Threats. Over Two Million Illegal Immigrants Have Entered USA This Year. Border Must Be Secured to Protect Country From Multitude of Threats
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