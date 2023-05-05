Create New Account
The Way of the Heart, Principles the Child Can Understand, Becoming One With God, Personal vs God’s Truth, Humility vs Humble, Letting Go of Ego, Unworthiness
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 16 hours ago

Original:https://youtu.be/nfRVnnPOrZg

20080712 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S1P1


Cut:

03m37s - 11m40s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************


“IF YOU REFUSE TO ACCEPT GOD’S TRUTH, YOU’LL NOT EVER BECOME AT ONE WITH GOD.”

@ 06m18s


“THE ONLY WAY YOU’RE GOING TO BE ABLE TO LET GO OF THIS THING CALLED EGO OR LET GO OF PRIDE IS TO ACTUALLY FEEL AND BE WILLING TO FEEL EVERYTHING INSIDE OF YOURSELF.”

@ 07m44s


Keywords
law of attractionspiritualitynew agedesireturn the other cheekhumilitysimplerelationship with godsoul foodone with goddivine truthdivine love pathsoul conditionunworthinesssoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healheart felt prayerego and letting gopure longing

