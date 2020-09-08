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Manifestacion contra políticas Covid19 / Covid19 policy protesters
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74 views • September 08, 2020
Mujer maltratada en España, por el régimen comunista que detenta el poder, en este país del sur de Europa. Represión realizada contra manifestantes en protestas, contra politicas de gestión de supuesta pandemia Covid19.
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