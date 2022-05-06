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Prophetic Dream: the world after the RAPTURE - flash
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162 views • May 06, 2022
A dream on April 30th 2022 at night that appears as the snatching of the bride or in common language the rapture happened, in a twinkling of an eye.
How the world might look like afterwards.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-04-30-after-the-rapture/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
How the world might look like afterwards.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-04-30-after-the-rapture/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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