Taxpayer Dollars Can’t Be Considered 'Free Money' Anymore

With the arrival of Trump 2.0, the winds of change are being felt across the Washingtonian swamp. For the status quo, spendthrift Deep Staters, those winds have a sub-zero windchill. But the usual suspects on the political and ideological Left aren’t taking the freeze sitting down.





A cadre of those who routinely feed at the governmental taxpayer monetary feed trough, including the National Council of Nonprofits and other Non-Government Organization (NGO) entities, have taken legal action against the Office of Management & Budget and its Acting Director, Matthew Vaeth, following a directive that halted the disbursement of federal grant and loan funds.





This move by Democrat attorneys general from states like New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to sue over the policy seems less about legality and more about protecting the flow of “free” taxpayer federal money into Leftist and Left-leaning politically aligned non-profits and NGOs. Attorney General Letitia James of New York—you remember her, she’s one of the Soros-installed AGs that went after Donald Trump over business practices that no one had a problem with—James branded the directive as “dangerous, reckless, illegal, and unconstitutional.” She’s undoubtedly more concerned with maintaining funding for organizations that align with her specific political agendas rather than addressing the broader implications of fiscal responsibility.





Vaeth's rationale for the funding pause—to ensure that federal dollars are spent in alignment with the President's policy goals—highlights much-needed (and long overdue) scrutiny of how taxpayer money is funneled into special interest groups and non-profit organizations. This review is crucial, considering the vast sums often allocated to these entities, which may not reflect the interests or needs of the general populace but serve radical niche political ideologies...





