🔥💉 Dr. David Martin ~ Cancer Rates Explode From the mRNA Vaccine Spike Proteins Found In Center Of Cancer Cells

The CDC lied and told us the Spike Protein was harmless.

Dr. David Martin joins Stew to discuss how the spike protein targets our cells and causes cancer. In fact, the spike protein was designed to invade our cells and create inflammation. The mRNA injections prevent the immune system from targeting and destroying rogue cancer cells. By 2018 every single piece of data saying mRNA shots would ultimately be lethal was known and published in peer reviewed medical journals!

** Dr. Martin Makes a Correction ** "In this interview with Stew Peters I mistakenly referred to "amino acids" rather than nucleosides when discussing the oncogenic properties of pseudouridine. Reading too many papers before the interview"

Dr. Ryan Cole Shares Terrifying Biopsy Results Which Could Explain Rise in Cancers ~ Full Video Link and other Dr. Cole Videos in the Video Description: https://rumble.com/v283a0n--dr.-ryan-cole-shares-terrifying-biopsy-results-which-could-explain-rise-in.html

Video source: Stew Peters on Rumble

