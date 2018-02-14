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[Feb 14, 2018] Proof SpaceX Changed & Edited Their Live Stream Falcon Heavy Launch
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175 views • November 20, 2021
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science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
asking questions others are afraid to. The support option is provided for those who see value in what I am doing and would like to help. Thank you to those who have supported me thus far.
�Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
�Venmo: @jeranism
�Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
✉EMAIL ME: [email protected]
✉EMAIL BOB: [email protected]
▶GLOBEBUSTERS http://bit.ly/gbchannel SUN 12PM PT
▶JERANISMRAW: http://bit.ly/youtubetfr MON 6PM-8PM PT
▶TRUTHFREQUENCYRADIO: http://bit.ly/trraw
▶WEBSITE/FAQ's/VIDS/LINKS/ASK: http://jeranism.com
▶TWITTER: http://twitter.com/jeranism
▶TUMBLR: http://jeranism.tumblr.com/
➕PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
☑️ It was useless
☑️ It was a personal attack or name calling or about my family
☑️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
☑️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
☑️ You have no avatar or channel history
☑️ You have a fake account
☑️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
☑️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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