https://gettr.com/post/p23d2f6a369

2022.12.30 Mr. Miles GUO travelled all over the world after he came out of the QingFeng Detention Center. He visited many religious masters and living legends. He realized that he would be able to terminate the CCP with enough funds, people and the righteous mind of seeking revenge on behalf of the Chinese people against the evil CCP!

从清风看守所出来后，七哥在走遍了全世界，拜访世界众多宗教大師和传奇人物之后，悟出了消灭整个共产党的策略和条件，那就是得有钱，得有人，以及为中国人民复仇的正念。