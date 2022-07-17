When you die, should you go into the light? A hermetic Perspective

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Video source: Vision of Hermes "When you die, should you go into the light?"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9D9fpIVJmpY
Link to the video: WARNING! The Afterlife "Life Review" Is A Trap!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqEPKbvDvNc
The Light of Egypt: http://www.phoenixmasonry.org/the_light_of_egypt.htm
READ:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b