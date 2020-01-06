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BREAKING NEWS: US -led military coalition says it will WITHDRAW from Iraq!! IRAQ WAR OVER!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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59 views • January 06, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: U.S.-led military coalition says it will WITHDRAW from Iraq after country's parliament voted for anti-ISIS troops to leave in wake of Qassem Soleimani's death!!
The U.S. military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for 'movement out of Iraq,' a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government in a non-binding resolution to oust foreign troops.
The head of the U.S. military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by several news agencies.
#IraqWar #TrumpCampaignPromise
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zgoldenreportus military iraqus pulls outleaving iraqtrump campaign promiselast us operationsbreaking news iraqus withdraw iraqus leaving iraqtrump keeps promiseiraq war over
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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