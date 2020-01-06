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BREAKING NEWS: US -led military coalition says it will WITHDRAW from Iraq!! IRAQ WAR OVER!!
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59 views • January 06, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: U.S.-led military coalition says it will WITHDRAW from Iraq after country's parliament voted for anti-ISIS troops to leave in wake of Qassem Soleimani's death!!
The U.S. military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for 'movement out of Iraq,' a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government in a non-binding resolution to oust foreign troops.
The head of the U.S. military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by several news agencies.
#IraqWar #TrumpCampaignPromise
The U.S. military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for 'movement out of Iraq,' a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government in a non-binding resolution to oust foreign troops.
The head of the U.S. military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by several news agencies.
#IraqWar #TrumpCampaignPromise
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