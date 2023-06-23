Create New Account
Rare footage of American Mercenaries - Fighting on the Side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Running, Running, Running - Last Man!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Rare footage of the participation of American mercenaries in the fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

; ) The Best comment found with video:

rat killer said, 

see how they run like faggots. just like in afghanistan.




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

