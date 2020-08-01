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1/08/20 #TRUMPDIMENSION: IRAN=DS, Deep Ops, Puerto Rico/McKins_y #BKFRAUD
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97 views • January 09, 2020
You Are Free TV
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1/8: President Trump warns the DS that personal repercussions coming to ANYONE who gave n_kes to Iran...Meanwhile, Puerto Ricos is being Ukrainized by McKins_y and Ukraine's FM, J_resko....
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch this powerful doc on 5G!!:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-0...
George Webb on S_leimani's weapons trafficking/US Port:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jURCC...
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/ukrain...
The list of people who died in the Ukraine Airlines crash in Tehran:
https://www.flyuia.com/ua/en/news/202...
PLEASE TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION AND CONTACT YOUR SENATOR TO STOP USMCA: https://www.votervoice.net/mobil/JBS/...
https://newspunch.com/obama-citizensh...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/po...
https://dealbreaker.com/2019/02/mckin...
Please watch the excellent 3 part investigative series into #Ukrainegate by One America News, which Trump has tweeted:
https://www.oann.com
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l in 2020!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] ("friends" option appreciated, friends!)
YOU ARE FREE!
82.6K subscribers
1/8: President Trump warns the DS that personal repercussions coming to ANYONE who gave n_kes to Iran...Meanwhile, Puerto Ricos is being Ukrainized by McKins_y and Ukraine's FM, J_resko....
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please watch this powerful doc on 5G!!:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-0...
George Webb on S_leimani's weapons trafficking/US Port:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jURCC...
https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/ukrain...
The list of people who died in the Ukraine Airlines crash in Tehran:
https://www.flyuia.com/ua/en/news/202...
PLEASE TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION AND CONTACT YOUR SENATOR TO STOP USMCA: https://www.votervoice.net/mobil/JBS/...
https://newspunch.com/obama-citizensh...
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/po...
https://dealbreaker.com/2019/02/mckin...
Please watch the excellent 3 part investigative series into #Ukrainegate by One America News, which Trump has tweeted:
https://www.oann.com
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l in 2020!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] ("friends" option appreciated, friends!)
YOU ARE FREE!
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