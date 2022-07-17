BECOMING A TRUE CHRISTIAN #2: Luke 8:57-62; Matthew 8:19-22; 10:37-39; Jude 1:24-25, 20220717 Becoming a Christian is very easy, in fact, a few decades ago, it used to be so simple that it was labeled “easy-believe-ism,” because of the rate of how thousands of people in stadiums instantly believed they were Christians through the emotions of other people. However, the LORD brought to our attention last week that: We often question the Christianity of some strong believing Christians who often go back into the world and become apostates. We learned that such persons were never saved in the first place; they were never truly born again because they did not take their surrender pledge to Christ seriously. If those people had begun the Christian life right by living the new principles according to the Gospel, they would not be so likely to go back into the world. The reality is that they would not have claimed Christianity in the first place. If they have begun it the wrong way, they had better begin it over again GOD’s way. Becoming a True Christian, with emphasis on “True” is hard, but rewarding; the requirements include your surrender, obedience, dedication, and evidence, i.e., the determination to carry your cross publicly and follow your Master, the LORD Jesus. Do we remember the three men who backed out when it was time to show their allegiance to Christ? Let’s hear what happened in the Gospel of Luke. The Gospel of Matthew has the account of two, but let’s hear it in Luke 8:57-62: 57 And it came to pass, that, as they went in the way, a certain man said unto him, Lord, I will follow thee whithersoever thou goest. 58 And Jesus said unto him, Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head. 59 And he said unto another, Follow me. But he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father. 60 Jesus said unto him, Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God. 61 And another also said, Lord, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at home at my house. 62 And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God. Amen! Luke 8:57-62, similar version in Matthew 8:19-22. 37 He that loveth father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of me. 38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after Me, is not worthy of Me. 39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for My sake shall find it. Amen! (Matthew 10:37-39) 24 Then said Jesus unto His disciples, If any man will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. 25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for My sake shall find it. Amen! (Matthew 16:24-25) The question is how are you and me following our LORD and Master Jesus Christ? Is it 100%, is it 50%? May we surrender 100% to our LORD Jesus Christ as we become His Christians.