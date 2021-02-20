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Infection coefficient SARS-CoV-2 ~ Comorbidity; vaccine injury & Covid-19
FreedomCitizens
FreedomCitizens
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250 views • February 20, 2021
Corona infection my seem harmless to most, but this is only apparently so. Moreover & generally denied, there is the vaccine injury, blood supply contamination, tick infestation etc which causes SARS-CoV-2 to become a speedily deadly factor i.e. underlying health conditions (weakened immune system) may form comorbidity with SARS (called Enhanced Disease Syndrome).


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May we help spreading the info everyone.

This info is Groundbreaking information; it forms the basic ingredients for the understanding to get a hold of and stop the pandemic ever lurking danger, as well as factors to call a halt to the abuse of our human rights

____________________________

XMRV Hypersensitivity
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK284910/
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WikiLeaks: three different kinds of XMRVs

https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/08PARIS735_a.html

37. (S) France presented on the use of induced encephalomyelitis as a potential assassination weapon.
France noted that there were three forms of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) observed in laboratory animals: acute, hyperacute, and chronic. Chronic EAE was
similar to multiple sclerosis.
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Body Specs protection glasses

https://www.bodyspecs.com/product/bs-cups/

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GAMMA Interferon

F.I.G.U. *Report 238, line 362

http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_238

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making your Gamma Interferon at home:

https://www.culturedfoodlife.com/recipe/kefir-using-live-kefir-grains/?fbclid=IwAR0aKoVlv6glkCiiikLvMjRQp60cOmjxMjntMx8DI6kQKfB7wxA1e4-UJsY

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Examplifying FFP3 masks made for viruses:

https://www.oxstreets.org.uk/respirator-mask-for-viruses-ffp3.html

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Border Scientific Community F.I.G.U. in Switzerland: *Corona Report 02
https://www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/coronavirus/002_what_there_is_to_say_about_the_corona_virus_and_what_there_is_to_consider_eng.pdf

Further F.I.G.U. *Corona Reports
https://www.figu.org/ch/index/downloads/coronavirus/eng

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HIV Pestilence in Chimpanzees
F.I.G.U. *Report 238, line 33)
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_238

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HIV virus did not originate directly from the Chimpanzee

F.I.G.U. *Report 270 line 33): http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_270

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Chimpanzee results from human-animal genetic manipulation

FIGU-Bulletin 007, line 139 ~ 140
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_007

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Cat AIDS transmission to humans
F.I.G.U. *Report 238, line 74

http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_238
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Flu shots make you more susceptible to Covid
(link provided below)
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Fpmc%2Farticles%2FPMC7126676%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1BTSRX_6D_k7ry_HTrcdv9rlfIRUWT6MHOkYpPc1315sIU1X9nznDj6O8&;h=AT1NxKRmgnprbHy88b6qGByK32T5JgnHiaV6LuvLxpdbqb37rsORvjDkJtomAe82VDu0lKAD13_YahIJ0qpITRJ_8_mT3SRAT_Tc7JVvG0gOtbw4jbiVKOcKTvzEqpg7Jz2WX7biFHolfKUEqvk&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT23SoB2gbUwzU8ot-q9w4SU19m9KekN-bZFGpbR-Zl1nM99cna2PAsSU0fo_rlH3bbOwqt3ot0TOlfIbNspqmg9hw3bR1zfl-XkXxdEyNdi-oYwRbU496Hxzv-GEzIUYGutgqQ-NcoK5AUcO68X9xCASE4yT8571oTShVhXgTWwL3SZ3531bAZA5ulODO5beFPk9vxzOlYbzc6VAQ

Association between COVID-19 deaths and influenza vaccination

https://peerj.com/articles/10112/?fbclid=IwAR1XPyP7Onyam-g32JhQ1Evo9AeUeg7wKCCxiCc_gtkdXGZzLMdYYPlTqQ0

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Dr. Judy Mikovits is an expert on Xenotransplantation
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Possible kept secret nano-technology in the vaccines:

https://rumble.com/vcn18u-taken-down-by-youtube-and-vimeo-trojan-horse-in-v-a-cc-i-nes-cannot-be-excl.html

https://newtube.app/fake_pandemic/Kci0qUX?fbclid=IwAR2shk4u4e9qOavgdFK5i7YIkaJ74H6OjMgcst66068XVMIajR2tsJO5O1k&;__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=98ca329b9a08912d456ca3b70701f7fe69211ffe-1611018346-0-AbAeVzgiriuHeBBxT3EjEfJEhDjDNSs5IrP-YKgfcEjCwt2tXowqgXo6FhQO-6NCvjRb9wPfPS1dxlyeCWtu0sBEgT2V6Lo8InLzrf-P6Vjz9xgEWxsRLEsDfAdjR6FvKWSJhO-7mqrnWy8reVzKTdwmTMICJiL8Nh_MDApw76sRKe6duHj0Gk70ZPcxGaSo5HlpQOYPwI-eqsb-8YYfRYcZ-4VEVenF3Zb6GWaAO2zTe1t5jXngp3Q24xJwfdS-o2CCQJyWtWOnicnEgWLuDY-ne2VF6WEV6vEuavVFK1cCcVOGOdlFvwONS1AGUIi8JL3wBEqoJsWAHnpVhpe6jVJk2ZbzWJYSJRJBlij1KAu-7MbnzlGNiNyQ0w-qwB857LP5iwD1vr2zXQY45RYYcpQ2AiUQraq5VIb5i7uLX4vr

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

(or search my name on the internet > Benjamin Vangheluwe)
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Dr. Carrie Madej on secret nano-technology in vaccines
https://rumble.com/vctwop-d-r-c-arrie.html

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Vaccines cause autoimmune disease:
Dr. Andrew Wakefield:
https://archive.org/details/mah-02177

Vaccines cause autoimmune disease:

Dr. Louise L.
https://archive.org/details/mah-02201

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try this link: https://archive.org/details/@benjamin_vangheluwe
Keywords
andrew wakefieldtranshumanismnano technologyjudy mikovitsandy wakefieldpathogenic primingantibody dependent enhancementenhance disease syndromepost disease enhancement
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