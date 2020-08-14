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Is NESARA/GESARA Starting? Is Trump actually taking the action necessary to root out the deep state and save our country? I don't know for sure but his recent comments and actions are very interesting. He recently gave a speech where he said quote... "I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you'll see me for a while. A lot of very very rich enemies but they are not happy with what I'm doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it and no other president is gonna do what I do." I find this statement very interesting and am curious about what he is all talking about.
Trump signed 4 executive orders after saying that statement above that provide...
✔Unemployment relief ($400/week)
✔Eviction relief (renters and homeowners)
✔Student loan debt relief (0% to year end)
✔Payroll tax relief (says will forgive and terminate payroll taxes if re-elected)(income and capital gains tax cuts (until terminated)).
There is good and bad that comes with these executive orders. Could the payroll tax reliefs actually be the beginning of NESARA being enacted?
Here is a breakdown of what NESARA would enact.
The “National Economic Security And Reformation Act” – NESARA - provides these major benefits to Americans (similar for our global family):
01. Zeros out all credit card, mortgage, and other bank debt due to illegal banking and government activities
02. Abolishes income tax
03. Abolishes IRS; creates 14% flat rate non-essential “new items only” sales tax revenue for government
04. Increases benefits to senior citizens
05. Returns Constitutional Law to all our courts and legal matters.
06. Establishes new Presidential and Congressional elections within 120 days after NESARA’s announcement
07. Monitors elections and prevents illegal election activities of special interest groups
08. Creates new US Treasury currency, “rainbow currency,” backed by gold, silver, and platinum precious metals
09. Initiates new U.S. Treasury Bank System in alignment with Constitutional Law
10. Eliminates the Federal Reserve System
11. Restores financial privacy
12. Retrains all judges and attorneys in Constitutional Law
13. Ceases all aggressive, US government military actions worldwide
14. Establishes peace throughout the world
15. Initiates first phase of worldwide prosperity distribution of vast wealth which has been accumulating for many decades. The law requires that the farmer claims to be paid first before the general public receives funds.
16. Releases enormous sums of money for humanitarian purposes
17. Enables the release of new technologies such as free energy devices, pollution cleanup, and sonic healing machines.
18. Reduces the work-week hours to 20 hours per week.
19. Gives everyone ages 21 and over, $100,000 per month for eleven years, (or up to $20 million each, into a non-interest bearing account). This money will be gold/asset backed and will be monitored in order to ensure that it is not spent on nefarious items like drug/human/sex-trafficking. The reason for this money is to compensate for the unlawful, nefarious banking practices of the Federal Reserve Central Banking system.
Is this all part of the Great Reset (global reset)? Will the Deep State let Trump actually enact this? I hope Trump is taking the required action to actually free the American people and enact NESARA, but I have my doubts.
It unfortunately is not going to be that easy! I hope and pray that I am wrong and we can have a peaceful transition to a free world!