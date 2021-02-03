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Spare Me the Civics Lesson You Hypocrites and Sit Your Ass Back Down
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80 views • February 03, 2021
The more we allow cancel culture to become pervasive within our country and spreading out to the world, the more we allow ourselves and our children to be indoctrinated by these horrible ideas. The time to stand up against these trolls is now, and to tell them to sit back down and keep the horrendous ideas to themselves before their idea pathogens infect us all.
Don't tell me that you care about women's rights, and think America is a horribly sexist place, and not put your focus on the Middle East.
Don't tell me about racism, and take money from China, Lebron James.
#civics #calcelculture #hypocrites
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Don't tell me that you care about women's rights, and think America is a horribly sexist place, and not put your focus on the Middle East.
Don't tell me about racism, and take money from China, Lebron James.
#civics #calcelculture #hypocrites
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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