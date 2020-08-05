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Alex Jones Warned Us Of Brain Eating Vaccines, Poisoned Water Supply Years Ago
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77 views • August 05, 2020
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Title: Alex Jones Media pushes brain eating vaccine nano tech injection lobotomy
At the end it just repeats so I cropped it out.
If you are not aware, they are attempting to roll out vaccines that will kill certain receptors in your brainbthat allow you to feel a wide range of emotion and most of all, connect spiritually with God.
If you takebthis injection, it will turn you into a organic automaton with no purpose in life and at that point you will not resist being uploaded to a computer and being trapped forever.
Title: Alex Jones Media pushes brain eating vaccine nano tech injection lobotomy
At the end it just repeats so I cropped it out.
If you are not aware, they are attempting to roll out vaccines that will kill certain receptors in your brainbthat allow you to feel a wide range of emotion and most of all, connect spiritually with God.
If you takebthis injection, it will turn you into a organic automaton with no purpose in life and at that point you will not resist being uploaded to a computer and being trapped forever.
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