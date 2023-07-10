Goonzquad: 09JUL23 - How to Properly Break in a Brand New Shelby Super Snake!!!

SUBSCRIBE to Goonzquad on YouTube and enjoy the show!





Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/o43IxeRGVbo





Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Goonzquad Videos









372,320 views Jul 9, 2023

We bought a brand new Shelby super snake and we couldn't fully test it without breaking it in properly. We went on a 1500 mile road trip just to get enough miles before the first oil change. It was well worth it!!! Thanks For Watching!!!