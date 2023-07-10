Create New Account
Goonzquad: 09JUL23 - How to Properly Break in a Brand New Shelby Super Snake!!!
Delacabra
372,320 views Jul 9, 2023

We bought a brand new Shelby super snake and we couldn't fully test it without breaking it in properly. We went on a 1500 mile road trip just to get enough miles before the first oil change. It was well worth it!!! Thanks For Watching!!!

Keywords
f150 super snakeshelby super snakefastest truckworlds fastest truckgoonzquad truckgoonzquad super snake

